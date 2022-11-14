GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of GFS opened at $64.77 on Monday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at $9,454,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. 14.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

