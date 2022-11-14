GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Director Leah Sweet Sells 1,000 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at $586,993.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.89. The stock had a trading volume of 833,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,796. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average of $74.20.
GDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
