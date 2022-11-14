Gode Chain Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $148.51 Million (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 14th. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gode Chain has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gode Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $95.36 or 0.00584563 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,967.31 or 0.30448963 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gode Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gode Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.