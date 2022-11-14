goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Cut to C$192.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$234.00 to C$192.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$162.00 to C$164.00 in a research report on Monday.

goeasy Stock Performance

goeasy stock remained flat at $84.77 during trading hours on Monday. 40 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510. goeasy has a 52 week low of $72.55 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.07.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

