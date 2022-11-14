Gould Asset Management LLC CA Grows Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 326,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 302,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGX stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

