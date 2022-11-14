Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,415 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,360,000 after acquiring an additional 740,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,598 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $38.80 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $52.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

