Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $32.60 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.