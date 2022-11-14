Gould Asset Management LLC CA Increases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.7% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $97.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.13 and a 200 day moving average of $110.31. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

