Gould Asset Management LLC CA Invests $475,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12.

