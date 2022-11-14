Gould Asset Management LLC CA Purchases 2,904 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average is $76.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $81.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

