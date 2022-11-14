Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Downgraded to Hold at Fearnley Fonds

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 76.00 price target on the stock.

GRGSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Grieg Seafood ASA to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Grieg Seafood ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Grieg Seafood ASA alerts:

Grieg Seafood ASA Price Performance

Shares of Grieg Seafood ASA stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20.

About Grieg Seafood ASA

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.