Growth Interface Management LLC Has $21.55 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Growth Interface Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up about 21.6% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Growth Interface Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $21,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Snowflake by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

Shares of SNOW traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,678,004. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.27. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.