Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Short Interest Up 58.5% in October

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,800 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the October 15th total of 197,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at $1,264,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 578.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 22,907 shares during the period. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AVAL traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.31. 530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $739.12 million for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 16.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

