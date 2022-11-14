H2O DAO Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $236,504.92 (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 14th. H2O DAO has a market cap of $66.07 million and approximately $236,504.92 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One H2O DAO token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

H2O DAO Token Profile

H2O DAO was first traded on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,228,944 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

