H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEOFF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEOFF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,836. H2O Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $144.19 million, a P/E ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.77.

H2O Innovation ( OTCMKTS:HEOFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $40.78 million during the quarter.

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

