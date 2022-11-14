Haleon (LON:HLN) Price Target Raised to GBX 890

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 850 ($9.79) to GBX 890 ($10.25) in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 215.60% from the stock’s current price.

HLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.45) price target on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($2.88) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.15) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Haleon from GBX 300 ($3.45) to GBX 320 ($3.68) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cheuvreux initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 275 ($3.17) price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 377.88 ($4.35).

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of HLN stock opened at GBX 282 ($3.25) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.18. Haleon has a 1 year low of GBX 241.17 ($2.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 337.40 ($3.88). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 270.73. The firm has a market cap of £26.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,762.50.

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.