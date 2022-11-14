Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock Holdings Boosted by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 178,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney comprises about 3.6% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $7,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at $2,394,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 280.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth $624,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 39.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 590,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,633,000 after acquiring an additional 168,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.57. The company had a trading volume of 17,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.50. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 18.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,507.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,507.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

