Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$41.50

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$38.00 to C$41.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HDI. CIBC lowered their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$69.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hardwoods Distribution Stock Performance

HDI opened at C$26.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$629.44 million and a P/E ratio of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.20. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of C$22.66 and a 1-year high of C$49.58.

Hardwoods Distribution Increases Dividend

Hardwoods Distribution ( TSE:HDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.54 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$893.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$816.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

