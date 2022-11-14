Harvest Finance (FARM) One Day Volume Hits $912,931.14

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $19.58 million and $912,931.14 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for about $28.74 or 0.00175898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

