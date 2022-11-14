Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 41,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.