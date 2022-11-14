Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HWBK opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
