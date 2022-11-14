Head-To-Head Analysis: W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) & PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) and PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for W&T Offshore and PEDEVCO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 0 2 0 3.00 PEDEVCO 0 0 0 0 N/A

W&T Offshore currently has a consensus target price of $9.10, indicating a potential upside of 18.18%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than PEDEVCO.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

51.1% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.5% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

W&T Offshore has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEDEVCO has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares W&T Offshore and PEDEVCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore 26.38% -137.19% 21.39% PEDEVCO 10.89% 2.99% 2.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares W&T Offshore and PEDEVCO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $558.01 million 1.98 -$41.48 million $1.63 4.72 PEDEVCO $15.86 million 6.58 -$1.30 million $0.04 30.51

PEDEVCO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than W&T Offshore. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PEDEVCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats PEDEVCO on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado. It had interests in 385 net wells in Permian Basin Asset; and 78 net wells in (D-J) Basin Asset. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

