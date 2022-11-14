Head-To-Head Comparison: Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) vs. Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Edible Garden shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Edible Garden alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Edible Garden and Local Bounti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A Local Bounti -955.09% -117.67% -71.30%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00 Local Bounti 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Edible Garden and Local Bounti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Edible Garden presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 689.06%. Local Bounti has a consensus target price of $7.69, suggesting a potential upside of 164.18%. Given Edible Garden’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than Local Bounti.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edible Garden and Local Bounti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Local Bounti $640,000.00 393.02 -$56.09 million N/A N/A

Edible Garden has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Local Bounti.

Summary

Edible Garden beats Local Bounti on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edible Garden

(Get Rating)

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

About Local Bounti

(Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Edible Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edible Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.