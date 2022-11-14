Head to Head Review: GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) & iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) and iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and iMedia Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A iMedia Brands -6.13% -52.27% -7.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GigaCloud Technology and iMedia Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 iMedia Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GigaCloud Technology presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 303.73%. iMedia Brands has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,226.53%. Given iMedia Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than GigaCloud Technology.

39.7% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and iMedia Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaCloud Technology $414.20 million 0.63 N/A N/A N/A iMedia Brands $551.13 million 0.02 -$22.01 million ($1.64) -0.30

GigaCloud Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iMedia Brands.

Summary

iMedia Brands beats GigaCloud Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions. It also provides women's apparel and accessories under the Christopher & Banks brand; men and women accessories under the J.W. Hulme brand; and Shaq kitchen products and watches. In addition, the company operates online marketplaces for discounted merchandise through OurGalleria.com and TheCloseout.com; and Retail Media Exchange, an advertising auction platform for advertisers, digital publishers, and supply-side and demand-side platforms. Further, it offers a suite of value-added services; Float Left, an OTT software as a service app platform for media and consumer brands; and i3PL, an end-to-end, white label, managed services specializing in ecommerce customer experience and fulfillment services. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

