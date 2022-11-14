Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $904.87 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 14th. Hedera has a market cap of $904.87 million and $38.29 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00078968 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00062081 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000408 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00011695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023551 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000258 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04360891 USD and is down -8.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $37,764,586.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

