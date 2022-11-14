Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 626,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 123,167 shares during the period. Helmerich & Payne accounts for about 0.8% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Helmerich & Payne worth $26,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

NYSE HP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.47. 24,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,313. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average is $44.38. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.09%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

