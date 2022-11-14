HI Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $117.07 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $117.07 million and approximately $622,802.79 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,225.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00010180 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00050065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00042960 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00006005 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00021491 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00244657 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003823 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04253639 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $801,534.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

