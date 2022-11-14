HI Price Hits $0.0406 on Major Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last week, HI has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $112.48 million and approximately $625,411.48 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,313.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010224 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008325 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00049875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00043380 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022277 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00244553 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000129 BTC.

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04106069 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $632,191.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

