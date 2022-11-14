HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Gap Down to $19.23

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.23, but opened at $18.36. HilleVax shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands.

HilleVax Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.54 and a current ratio of 25.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,493,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,614,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in HilleVax in the second quarter worth about $12,037,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the second quarter worth approximately $7,351,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the second quarter worth approximately $1,794,000.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

