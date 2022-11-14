Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) Insider Andrew Sutch Acquires 938 Shares of Stock

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating) insider Andrew Sutch acquired 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 86 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £806.68 ($928.82).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Price Performance

Shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund stock traded down GBX 1.61 ($0.02) on Monday, hitting GBX 85.09 ($0.98). The company had a trading volume of 2,378,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,311. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 105.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 8,670.00. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 77.20 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 130.40 ($1.50).

Get Hipgnosis Songs Fund alerts:

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 720.77%.

About Hipgnosis Songs Fund

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

Further Reading

