HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Short Interest Update

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 944,400 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the October 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 206,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded HireRight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

HireRight Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of HireRight stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $7.71. 482,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,305. HireRight has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

HireRight Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone Point Capital LLC raised its stake in HireRight by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 18,401,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,480,000 after buying an additional 1,848,716 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in HireRight by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,492,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,425,000 after buying an additional 87,283 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HireRight by 1,111.2% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after buying an additional 1,156,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HireRight by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,229,000 after buying an additional 22,719 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in HireRight by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,591,000 after buying an additional 84,025 shares during the period.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

