Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTCMY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery in a research report on Sunday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery stock opened at $40.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.82. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $65.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators and wheel loaders, road construction machinery, wheel loaders, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

