HitBTC Token Price Down 23.7% Over Last 7 Days (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last week, HitBTC Token has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. HitBTC Token has a market capitalization of $206.25 million and $463,230.59 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HitBTC Token token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HitBTC Token Profile

HitBTC Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc.

HitBTC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitBTC Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HitBTC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

