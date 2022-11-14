Hive Price Reaches $0.32 (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hive has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar. Hive has a market cap of $150.86 million and approximately $35.83 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 476,555,963 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

