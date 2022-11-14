Hop Protocol (HOP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $105,377.21

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $110.45 million and approximately $105,377.21 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0705 or 0.00000434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.86 or 0.00584917 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,993.31 or 0.30467394 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

