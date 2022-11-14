Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:HZN opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,912,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 28,336 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

