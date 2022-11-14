Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,262,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,807 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.55% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $100,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $744,453,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,645,000 after buying an additional 827,583 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 109.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,135,000 after buying an additional 801,217 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 141.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 814,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,705,000 after buying an additional 476,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $48,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

HZNP opened at $74.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

