Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Position Boosted by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,625,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares during the period. Houlihan Lokey accounts for approximately 1.6% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $128,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Shares of HLI stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.46. 1,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,490. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.35.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $489.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.32 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

