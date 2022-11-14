Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,038 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 34.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $27.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

