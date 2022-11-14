Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 3,500 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,361 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,536 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($56.42) to GBX 4,700 ($54.12) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($47.21) to GBX 4,300 ($49.51) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($50.66) to GBX 4,300 ($49.51) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,340.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $64.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average is $61.00. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.