Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,033 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 15.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,028 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $884,411,000 after acquiring an additional 325,971 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 16.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 422,464 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $154,647,000 after acquiring an additional 59,223 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 82.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 107,473 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,342,000 after purchasing an additional 48,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.0% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $339.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $157.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

