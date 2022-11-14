Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $637,000 Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 476.8% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 17,827 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 504,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $273.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.32. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

