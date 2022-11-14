Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $714,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 234.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,516 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,011,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $642,211,000 after acquiring an additional 776,970 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.7% during the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 36.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific Stock Performance

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $217.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.