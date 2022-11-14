Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,575 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 117.2% during the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 61,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 67,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of QQQM opened at $118.46 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.90.

