Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Takes $369,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Price Performance
Shares of DHR opened at $271.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.07.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
