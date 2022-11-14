Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Takes $369,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

Shares of DHR opened at $271.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.07.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

