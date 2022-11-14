Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Takes $518,000 Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Inogen as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 84,900.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth $1,750,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 383.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

INGN opened at $22.50 on Monday. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $36.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53.

A number of research firms have commented on INGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Inogen from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Inogen from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

