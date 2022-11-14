Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Sysco by 9.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management boosted its stake in Sysco by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $84.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

