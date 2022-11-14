HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Short Interest Up 16.1% in October

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCMGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

NASDAQ:HCM traded up $1.08 on Monday, reaching $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,762. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 429.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

