Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at TD Securities

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 23.93% from the stock’s current price.

H has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.67.

TSE:H traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$34.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,171. The company has a market cap of C$20.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11. Hydro One has a one year low of C$30.16 and a one year high of C$36.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

