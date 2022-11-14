Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Up 76.8% in October

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 76.8% from the October 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IBDRY traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.22. 132,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iberdrola from €14.00 ($14.00) to €14.10 ($14.10) in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Iberdrola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

