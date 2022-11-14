ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. ICU Medical comprises approximately 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $21,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 81.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 378.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICUI traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.69. 3,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -106.13 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.74. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.90 and a 52-week high of $251.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Raymond James downgraded ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

